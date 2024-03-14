Somi Khan and Adil Khan finally responded to Rakhi Sawant's comment 'Somi ko bacha lo' post their marriage

MUMBAI: On March 3, 2024, Adil Khan and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan exchanged vows in a private nikah ceremony. Adil and Bollywood star Rakhi Sawant were married in a civil ceremony before their bitter breakup. Rakhi accused Adil of mishandling their finances while she was a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi. Recently, Adil and his new wife Somi spoke openly about their opinions of Rakhi's warning to Somi with the popular news portal in an interview.

For those who don't know, Adil Khan, the ex-husband of Rakhi Sawant, is now wed to Somi Khan from Bigg Boss 12. Regarding Rakhi's caution, “Somi ko bacha lo (Save Somi),” the actress responded gracefully, saying, “Mere liye na ye interviews exist krte hai na main janti hun us baare mein to kuch nahi bolna chahungi (For me these interviews neither exists nor I know anything about it. Therefore, I wouldn’t want to say anything about it).”

She continued by expressing her affection for her husband, “Main bahut hi zada, sabse zada agar kisi ke saath acha feel karti hun, protected feel karti hun, loved feel karti hun to wo mere husband ke sath, and I feel blessed (If there is anyone with whom I feel good, protected and loved, it’s with my husband).”

When Rakhi cautioned Somi about marrying her former spouse, Adil suggested, “Rakhi aise baat nahi karegi to bahut acha hoga (It would be great if Rakhi wouldn’t say such things).” He also cheekily responded to his ex-wife's caution, stating, “Rakhi se pehle duniya bach jaye wo bahut badi baat hai. Somi ko to main bacha lunga. Somi mere saath bahut protected hai (It's a big deal if the world can be saved from Rakhi. I will definitely save Somi and she is very protected with me).”

Then, Adil said that his ex-wife was like a virus, “Ek coronavirus aata hai coronavirus hai wo aur usse duniya bach jaye bahut acha hai. Mumbai, India bahut shant hai ki wo ja ke kahin door baithe humlog ki wjha se aur main chahta hun ki wo hamesha udhar hi settled ho jaye. So that idhar log thoda sukoon ki zindagi kr le (She is like the coronavirus and we the world will be lucky to get saved from her. I want her to get settled somewhere far away so that Mumbai and India can become more peaceful in her absence).”

In response to a question concerning possible insecurities involving Rakhi Sawant, the Bigg Boss 12 cast member acknowledged that she was initially ignorant of the circumstances. “Jab bhi main Adil ke sath rehti hun na mujhe kabhi rekate nahi kar paati hun ki wo cheeze bhi huyi hongi ya aisa kuch hoga (Whenever I'm with Adil, I can never imagine that such things could have happened or anything like that).”

She said that since her spouse loves and appreciates her, and protects her from all the negativity, she can't be insecure about herself. She acknowledges that she is happy with the knowledge she has about Adil and that all she really wants is to comprehend him for who he is now and his family history, which she already knows.

India's most well-known person Rakhi Sawant has worked on several important projects. She participated in Bigg Boss, where her wit and comedy flair delighted both fans and fellow participants. She was well-known for her dance abilities and humor. She made it to the Bigg Boss 14 finals.

Rakhi and Adil Khan had a rocky marriage, with Rakhi accusing Adil of mismanaging her money and not providing enough care for her mother while she was in the hospital. After getting married in 2022, the pair quickly divorced because of their disagreements.

Credit- Pinkvilla