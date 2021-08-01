Sonali Jaffar on Tujhse Hai Raabta coming to an end:  It was a journey that I am glad we all were a part of

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azmi starrer Tujhse Hai Raabta goes off air. Actors, crew and the producers of the show Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar bid an emotional adieu to the show that did well for the last three years.



“My take away from Tujhse Hai Raabta is that no matter how small a budget you have, no matter whether you are working with relatively newer people, your story will go a long way provided it’s told from the heart. And it’s the performances, presentation and relatable factor that do wonders. Raabta survived because it held on to all these things till the very end,” says producer and writer Sonali Jaffar.



Sharing memories of making the show, she reveals an incident about Arzan, the child artist who plays the role of Pilu. “Arzan spoke his first word and also took his first step on the set. There was like a crèche for him on the set and everyone was always pampering him. Watching Arzan grow up is an unforgettable memory for all of us. The most iconic scene for me was when Kalyani turns positive and I remember that we had got the tankers because there was rain needed for that scene. That was quite an emotional and interesting scene,” she adds.



Heaping praises on the lead actor Sehban and Reem, Sonali says, “Reem is like a child woman and Sehban is like a mature man, so I think it was the combination that couldn’t go wrong. He was mostly quiet, she was bubbly… basically they complimented each other. I feel that it added a lot to their on screen chemistry and made their romance unique. Their chemistry grew as the show grew. Today they have become quite an iconic couple.”



Talking about how they have celebrated this journey so far and how emotional it was to say the final goodbye, Sonali shares, “I am a strong believer of the fact that you should be happy that a journey took place instead of just mourning about the fact that it has ended. When we had planned Tujhse Hai Raabta, I remember telling all the actors that the show will last about a year because that’s the length of the story we have to tell but see we worked for three long successful years and it’s been such a wonderful journey. Thanks to Zee TV for all the encouragement and support and the audience for their love. It was a journey that I am glad we all were a part of.”

Is there a possibility of a spin off or a second season of the show? “If we can figure out an equally compelling story to tell then of course I would like to work on the second season of Tujhse Hai Raabta. You never know what might happen next,” she concludes.

