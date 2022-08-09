Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Latest Update! NDPS Court in Goa grants bail to the owner of Curlies restaurant, Scroll down to know more

The NDPS Court in Goa has granted conditional bail to Edwin Nunes, owner of the Curlies Restaurant against a personal bail bond of Rs 30,000 in connection with alleged murder case of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 10:59
MUMBAI: The NDPS Court in Goa has granted conditional bail to Edwin Nunes, owner of the Curlies Restaurant against a personal bail bond of Rs 30,000. It was at Curlies Restaurant where the deceased social media star Sonali Phogat was taken to by her two associates, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukwinder Wasi, before her death.

The court has said that Nunes cannot visit Curlies and he needs to take permission before traveling outside Goa. Edwin Nunes was arrested by the Goa Police on August 27. The police also recovered MDMA drugs from the bathroom at Curlies.

During the earlier stages of the investigation into Sonali Phogat’s death, Edwin Nunes had confirmed that the late TikTok star had come to his restaurant along with others. He also said no one from the staff knew them and they were treated like normal customers.

Reportedly, it was at Curlies where Sonali Phogat was forcibly made to drink “some obnoxious substance” mixed in water by Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh which was captured by the CCTV cameras.

The Goa Police had arrested five people in the case including Sudhir Sangwan, and Sukhwinder Singh, along with room boy Datta Prasad Gaonkar, owner of Curlies Club Edwin and Rama Mandrekar.

Latest Video