Sonali Phogat Death Case: Latest Update! Goa Court extends police custody of Phogat's associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh by two days

Goa Court on Thursday extended the police custody of Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat’s aide Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh by two days after the police reported that Phogat’s death was an alleged murder

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 21:53
Sonali Phogat

MUMBAI: A Goa court on Tuesday extended the police custody of the two main accused in the murder case of Bigg Boss 14 fame and BJP leader Sonali Phogat. Judicial Magistrate First Class at Mapusa extended the police custody of Phogat's associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh by two days, suggested the latest reports.

Also Read: Shocking! Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat’s aide Sudhir Sangwan had access to her secret locker? Details inside

The recent development comes after the two main accused in the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat were sent to 10-day police custody on August 27. The police have also claimed that Sudhir Sangwan, who was drinking Sonali Phogat, has confessed to his crime during interrogation.

Meanwhile, during their two-day remand, the Goa Police will further interrogate Sudhir and Sukh Sukhwinder based on the evidence found during the Haryana investigation and try to collect new evidence in the case.

Also Read: Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Shocking Update! Expensive furniture, vehicles from Sonali's farmhouse gets missing after her death

The reports also suggest that Goa Police has also started preparations to file a charge sheet in this case and the matter can be cleared at any time regarding the charge sheet.

Phogat died in a restaurant in Goa in late August. However, the death of the BJP leader is being treated as a case of murder. Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, Goa restaurant owner Edwin Nunes, alleged drug smuggler Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar are being grilled in this case.

Credit: Spotboye
    
 

TellyChakkar Television Bigg Boss 14 Sonali Phogat Sudhir Sangwan Sukhwinder Singh death case Goa Court Dattaprasad Gaonkar Ramdas Mandrekar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 21:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Revealed! Bharti Singh opens up on not being a part of third season of The Kapil Sharma Show, details inside
MUMBAI:  The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to hit our TV screens this Saturday (September 10) and fans of the sketch-...
Amitabh Bachchan calls working with Ektaa R Kapoor an honour at Goodbye trailer launch event
MUMBAI: Content Czarina Ektaa R Kapoor has time and again served her audience with mind-blowing films, series, and TV...
Siddhant Chaturvedi sets social media afire with his latest clicks!
MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi has been turning up the buzz calendars these days for his upcoming Phone Bhoot. As the...
Kids request Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna for a kiss; Fans say, "Srivalli ka 'free' kiss"
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for Amitabh Bachchan starrer, 'Goodbye', trailer of which has...
Rajjo: OMG! Arjun leaves Rajjo alone in the room, Arjun’s mother opens the door
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a brand new show titled Rajjo. The show is produced by Bits and Bots Media and...
Audience Perspective! Karan Wahi’s romance is winning hearts, here’s what the audiences have to say
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan calls working with Ektaa R Kapoor an honour at Goodbye trailer launch event
Amitabh Bachchan calls working with Ektaa R Kapoor an honour at Goodbye trailer launch event
Latest Video