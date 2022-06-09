Sonali Phogat Death Case: Latest Update! Goa Court extends police custody of Phogat's associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh by two days

MUMBAI: A Goa court on Tuesday extended the police custody of the two main accused in the murder case of Bigg Boss 14 fame and BJP leader Sonali Phogat. Judicial Magistrate First Class at Mapusa extended the police custody of Phogat's associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh by two days, suggested the latest reports.

The recent development comes after the two main accused in the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat were sent to 10-day police custody on August 27. The police have also claimed that Sudhir Sangwan, who was drinking Sonali Phogat, has confessed to his crime during interrogation.

Meanwhile, during their two-day remand, the Goa Police will further interrogate Sudhir and Sukh Sukhwinder based on the evidence found during the Haryana investigation and try to collect new evidence in the case.

The reports also suggest that Goa Police has also started preparations to file a charge sheet in this case and the matter can be cleared at any time regarding the charge sheet.

Phogat died in a restaurant in Goa in late August. However, the death of the BJP leader is being treated as a case of murder. Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, Goa restaurant owner Edwin Nunes, alleged drug smuggler Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar are being grilled in this case.

