Shocking! Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat’s aide Sudhir Sangwan had access to her secret locker? Details inside

Sonali Phogat who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14 passed away on August 22 and now the case in under police investigation

MUMBAI: Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday, August 22, in Goa, and the news of her death came as a shock to many in the entertainment and political industry. Sonali's death under mysterious circumstances led the family to file a case and requested Goa police to investigate the matter. Reportedly, Sonali's nephew had earlier claimed that Sonali's aide Sudhir Sangwan had his eyes on Sonali's property.

He had also said that Sudhir was trying to put Sonali on drugs for quite some time. He had also given her spiked pudding two months before she died. Now, according to the latest development in the case, Sudhir Sangwan also had access to Sonali's secret lockers and passwords.

The electronic locker has now been sealed by the police after Sudhir failed to unlock it with passwords. Three diaries with details about BJP leaders and expenses have also been recovered by the police.

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna. On the same night, Sonali had gone out to party with her PA Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, at Curlie's restaurant in North Goa, and on the pretext of partying Sudhir spiked Sonali's drinking water and forced Sonali to drink methamphetamine drugs (meth). Post this, she complained of feeling uneasy and sick in the restaurant.

