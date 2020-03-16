WHAT! Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat and his personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan reportedly lived as husband and wife in a Gurugram society

MUMBAI: The investigation into Sonali Phogat's sudden death is getting intense with each passing day. After the Goa Police filed a murder case based on the complaint of the victim's family, it is being reported that Phogat and the accused, her Personal Assistance Sudhir Sangwan lived as husband and wife in a Gurugram society.

Also Read:

SHOCKING! Sonali Phogat's last post makes it UNBELIEVABLE that she has left for a heavenly abode

According to sources, Sangwan had taken flat number 901 on rent in Gurgaon Greens about three months ago. For this, police verification was also done. When Sudhir Sangwan had taken this flat on rent, he had mentioned Phogat as his wife in documents. This flat on rent in Gurgaon Greens was in the name of Krishnakant Tiwari.

"Sonali recently went abroad for 15 days and Sudhir was taking care of her locker, where her property related documents and house keys were kept. We suspect that some economic reason must be a motive behind her sudden death, the lawyer claimed. However, the lawyer denied any information about Sudhir Sangwan and Sonali residing in Gurugram's society as husband and wife.

Also Read:

Disheartening! Sonali Phogat’s daughter Yashodhra seeks justice for her deceased mother

Sonali had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna. She felt uneasy on Monday night and the next morning, she was taken to the St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead. Police are further investigating the case.

Credit: BollywoodLife