WHAT! Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat and his personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan reportedly lived as husband and wife in a Gurugram society

Sonali Phogat who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14 died in Goa and now it is reported that her death was unnatural

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 09:23
WHAT! Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat and his personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan reportedly lived as husband and wife in a Gurugr

MUMBAI: The investigation into Sonali Phogat's sudden death is getting intense with each passing day. After the Goa Police filed a murder case based on the complaint of the victim's family, it is being reported that Phogat and the accused, her Personal Assistance Sudhir Sangwan lived as husband and wife in a Gurugram society.

Also Read:

SHOCKING! Sonali Phogat's last post makes it UNBELIEVABLE that she has left for a heavenly abode

According to sources, Sangwan had taken flat number 901 on rent in Gurgaon Greens about three months ago. For this, police verification was also done. When Sudhir Sangwan had taken this flat on rent, he had mentioned Phogat as his wife in documents. This flat on rent in Gurgaon Greens was in the name of Krishnakant Tiwari.

"Sonali recently went abroad for 15 days and Sudhir was taking care of her locker, where her property related documents and house keys were kept. We suspect that some economic reason must be a motive behind her sudden death, the lawyer claimed. However, the lawyer denied any information about Sudhir Sangwan and Sonali residing in Gurugram's society as husband and wife.

Also Read:

Disheartening! Sonali Phogat’s daughter Yashodhra seeks justice for her deceased mother

Sonali had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna. She felt uneasy on Monday night and the next morning, she was taken to the St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead. Police are further investigating the case.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Television Bigg Boss 14 Sonali Phogat Sudhir Sangwan Gurugram Society Goa Police Sonali Phogat Murder Krishnakant Tiwari
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 09:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Emotional! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Seema Sajdeh finally breaks her silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan
MUMBAI: Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh left their fans shocked as they announced their divorce. On The Fabulous Lives Of...
Good News! Despite Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure, Aamir Khan is all set to entertain masses with his upcoming 2 BIG projects
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha was a total disaster. The film tanked miserably at the box...
WHAT! Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat and his personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan reportedly lived as husband and wife in a Gurugram society
MUMBAI: The investigation into Sonali Phogat's sudden death is getting intense with each passing day. After the Goa...
Finally! This is how Karan Kundrra reacts to his viral kissing video with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra never fail to impress their fans with all the current updates on their...
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Whoa! Barfi devi warns Meet Ahlawat about his promise, Meet thanks Neelam
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
EXCLUSIVE! Raju Shrestha aka Master Raju to enter Sasural Simar Ka 2
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of television...
Recent Stories
Emotional! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Seema Sajdeh finally breaks her silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan
Emotional! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Seema Sajdeh finally breaks her silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan
Latest Video