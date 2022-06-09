Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Shocking Update! Expensive furniture, vehicles from Sonali's farmhouse gets missing after her death

MUMBAI: Sonali Phogat’s death has unraveled several shocking mysteries. As per the latest reports, expensive furniture and vehicles from Sonali's farmhouse, owner of property worth about Rs 110 crores, are missing after her death. Meanwhile, several questions have cropped up as to why did PA Sudhir Sangwan want to shift Sonali Phogat from Hisar to Gurugram. Sudhir has also confessed to giving drugs to Sonali during police interrogation.

The cost of land in village Dhandur between Sirsa and Rajgarh road bypass in Hisar is around Rs 7-8 crore per acre. Apart from the land worth about Rs 96 crore here, the value of Sonali's resort is said to be around 6 crores. Several houses and shops are worth about 3 crores in Sant Nagar. As per the latest reports, Sonali Phogat had 3 vehicles including Scorpio, which are now missing.

They took possession of the supply box of CCTV from the farmhouse located at Dhandur village in Hisar district and even conducted raids in Rohtak in search of the accused.

Reportedly, the Goa police is probing the matter and had claimed that PA Sudhir Sangwan planned to take over Sonali’s property.

Goa Police says that Sudhir had a keen eye on Sonali's property worth crores. He wanted to take Sonali's farmhouse on lease for 20 years at all costs. In lieu of which he wanted to make this deal firm by paying only 60 thousand rupees every year.

