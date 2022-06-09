Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Shocking Update! Expensive furniture, vehicles from Sonali's farmhouse gets missing after her death

Sonali Phogat who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14 died in Goa and the case in under investigation

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 11:01
Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Shocking Update! Expensive furniture, vehicles from Sonali's farmhouse gets missing after her death

MUMBAI: Sonali Phogat’s death has unraveled several shocking mysteries. As per the latest reports, expensive furniture and vehicles from Sonali's farmhouse, owner of property worth about Rs 110 crores, are missing after her death. Meanwhile, several questions have cropped up as to why did PA Sudhir Sangwan want to shift Sonali Phogat from Hisar to Gurugram. Sudhir has also confessed to giving drugs to Sonali during police interrogation.

Also Read: Shocking! Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat’s aide Sudhir Sangwan had access to her secret locker? Details inside

The cost of land in village Dhandur between Sirsa and Rajgarh road bypass in Hisar is around Rs 7-8 crore per acre. Apart from the land worth about Rs 96 crore here, the value of Sonali's resort is said to be around 6 crores. Several houses and shops are worth about 3 crores in Sant Nagar. As per the latest reports, Sonali Phogat had 3 vehicles including Scorpio, which are now missing.

They took possession of the supply box of CCTV from the farmhouse located at Dhandur village in Hisar district and even conducted raids in Rohtak in search of the accused.

Also Read: WHAT! Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat and his personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan reportedly lived as husband and wife in a Gurugram society

Reportedly, the Goa police is probing the matter and had claimed that PA Sudhir Sangwan planned to take over Sonali’s property.

Goa Police says that Sudhir had a keen eye on Sonali's property worth crores. He wanted to take Sonali's farmhouse on lease for 20 years at all costs. In lieu of which he wanted to make this deal firm by paying only 60 thousand rupees every year.

Credit: Spotboye

Television Sonali Phogat Bigg Boss 14 murder case Sudhir Sangwan Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 11:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Awesome! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Tiger 3 this month
MUMBAI: There is no need to state the obvious that Salman and Shahrukh Khan have been the most popular stars and fans...
Imlie: High Point Drama! Malini ousts Imile from the Rathore house; Aryan, Cheeni and Rathore family gets shocked
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Raju Srivastava Health Update: Amazing! Raju Srivastava moves hands, catches his wife’s hands, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: A huge exciting update about comedian Raju Srivastava’s health has come recently which states that the actor...
Brilliant! Fans to enjoy Govinda and Raveena Tandon starrer THIS iconic film? Here is what we know
MUMBAI : After producing Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan's production house has acquired the rights...
Brilliant! Fans to enjoy Govinda and Raveena Tandon starrer THIS iconic film? Here is what we know
MUMBAI : After producing Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan's production house has acquired the rights...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Cruel! Saroj gloats over the crack in Sayuri and Rashmi’s relationship
MUMBAI :  The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albelaa will showcase an interesting twist. The show...
Recent Stories
Awesome! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Tiger 3 this month
Awesome! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Tiger 3 this month
Latest Video