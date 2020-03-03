Sonia Shah and Meer Ali bag Dangal TV’s Alif Laila

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on a forefront reporting exclusively about Dangal TV’s Alif Laila.

The show is produced by Triangle Films featuring Ankit Arora and Shiny Doshi in the lead roles.

Recently, we broke the news about actors Madhura Naik and Chetan Hansraj being part one of the episodes (Read here: Madhura Naik and Chetan Hansraj to appear in Dangal TV’s Alif Laila ).

Now, we hear that actress Sonia Shah, who rose to fame with Swaragini and Meer Ali, who was last seen in Main Bhi Ardhangini, has been roped in for the show.

Our sources inform that Sonia and Meer will be permanently part of the show. Sonia will depict lead actor Ankit’s step mother and Meer as his step brother.

We could not get through actors for their comment.

Triangle Films have produced successful shows on TV namely Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Kaleerein, Hatim, Siya ke Ram, Prem ya paheli- Chandrakanta and currently bankrolls Naag Kanya on Dangal TV.