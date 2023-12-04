In Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, what will Dhruv do to rescue his mother from the police?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 19:43
Dhruv do to rescue

MUMBAI :Sony SAB's "Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare" is a one-of-a-kind show that highlights a different love story between two individuals, Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tarapriya (Riya Sharma), who are from two different time periods. The show's exciting plot has captivated audiences, and with Dhruv gradually developing feelings for Tara, viewers are thoroughly enjoying this romantic phase. In the upcoming episodes, the story promises to take an interesting turn packed with more drama, romance, and exciting sequences.

Susheela (Dhruv’s mother) takes Tara to the police station, where she shows her a video and confronts her about keeping everyone in the dark. Tara explains to Susheela that her only intention during the fight with the goon was to save the girl's life, but Susheela refuses to listen and understand. Their argument escalates, and Susheela throws Tara in front of a moving car. Fortunately, Dhruv comes to Tara's aid and saves her. Susheela realizes her mistake and acknowledges that Tarun (Amit Pachori) had manipulated her into believing that Tara was at fault. Tarun becomes enraged as his plan to remove Tara from the Saxena family's life fails. However, he devises a new plan and gets Susheela arrested, putting the Saxena family in a precarious situation.

How will Dhruv save his mother from the police? What will be his plan of action?

Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the character of Dhruv, said, “Dhruv as a character is undergoing so many changes in life at once, from hiding the truth about his marriage from his family to developing feelings for Tara and now confronting Tarun and his schemes. The show is entering a more thrilling phase, and I am confident that the upcoming episodes will astonish viewers. As an artist, I have always believed that getting an opportunity to play different shades of a character in a show is a blessing. Dhruv's character enables me to expand my artistic horizons and experiment with my craft.”

 

 

SAB Dhruv Tara Samay Sadi Se Pare Ishaan Dhawan Riya Sharma Susheela TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 19:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Emotional Drama! Sahiba will help Seerat to expose Garry?
MUMBAI:    Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”
MUMBAI:Kabir Duhan Singh is one of the most popular names down South. The actor is known for playing an antagonist in...
Imlie: Major Drama! Atharva lashes out at Imlie, calls out Imlie’s ego
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top shows when it comes to...
Reports of Friction In Sharad Malhotra's Marriage NOT TRUE
MUMBAI :  In light of the recent reports published about actor Sharad Mahotra's personal life, there is another side to...
Exclusive! Middle Class Love actress Kavya Thapar says, “Since childhood, I wanted to become a heroine”
MUMBAI:    Kavya Thapar is known for her performances in films and web series like Ee Maaya Peremito, Market Raja MBBS...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”
Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik to participate in the show?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik to participate in the show?
Sharad Mahotra
Reports of Friction In Sharad Malhotra's Marriage NOT TRUE
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exlcusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee to participate in the show?
HOUSEFULL
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Aww! Karan Kundrra kisses Tejasswi Prakash on the show and paints the stage with love
Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! Bani J to participate in the show?
Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! Bani J to participate in the show?
Vikas Khanna reveals how much he misses his co-judge Garima Arora and their 'morning ritual'
Aww! MasterChef’s Vikas Khanna reveals how much he misses his co-judge Garima Arora and their 'morning ritual'