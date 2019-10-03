Sony TV’s Patiala Babes to take a leap

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s most popular and loved drama Patiala Babes will first time take a leap in their show.



TV shows and leap go hand-in-hand. Following the same ritual, we have heard that Patiala Babes, produced Katha Kottage, is set to enter into a chapter.



According to our sources, Patiala Babes will mostly take a leap of around 5-years.



We have also heard that apparently post the leap, Babita (Paridhi Sharma) and Hanuman (Aniruddh Dave) will be blessed with a baby.



The discussions on storyline are on a very nascent stage.



We could not get through actors for their comment.



