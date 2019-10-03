News

Sony TV’s Patiala Babes to take a leap

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
03 Oct 2019 05:21 PM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s most popular and loved drama Patiala Babes will first time take a leap in their show.

TV shows and leap go hand-in-hand. Following the same ritual, we have heard that Patiala Babes, produced Katha Kottage, is set to enter into a chapter.

According to our sources, Patiala Babes will mostly take a leap of around 5-years.

We have also heard that apparently post the leap, Babita (Paridhi Sharma) and Hanuman (Aniruddh Dave) will be blessed with a baby.

The discussions on storyline are on a very nascent stage.

We could not get through actors for their comment.

TellyChakkar will soon be back with more updates. Stay tuned! 

Tags > Patiala Babes, Sony TV, Sony LIV, Anshoor Kaur, Anirudh Dave, Paridhi Sharma, Hunar Ali, Bhanujeet Sudan, Spoiler Alert, TV show, Upcoming drama, TellChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt supports the cause ‘...

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt supports the cause ‘Art For Heart’
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Shaminn
Shaminn
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil

past seven days