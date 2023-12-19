A spiritual odyssey that transcends time and holds mass appeal, Sony Entertainment Television brings viewers ‘Shrimad Ramayan’

MUMBAI : This divine epic premieres on January 1, 2024, and will air every Monday to Friday at 9 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television

Mumbai, 18th December 2023

Poised to capture varied audience segments across the length and breadth of India, Sony Entertainment Television brings viewers Shrimad Ramayan, an epic that holds immense significance and narrates the life and teachings of Lord Ram in its purest form. Having introduced audiences to some of Indian television’s most memorable characters across clutter breaking shows, the channel is now opening the doors for a new generation to experience the beauty and wisdom of Lord Ram's journey and is committed to curating differentiated content that holds mass appeal with this saga. Premiering on January 1, 2024, the show will air every Monday to Friday at 9 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

To bring Shrimad Ramayan on your television screens, Sony Entertainment Television has joined hands with Swastik Productions, well-known as one of the biggest storytellers in Indian television, that has consistently curated content with larger-than-life production values. Swastik has deep-dived into the very roots of Indian culture, history and its legends, and will bring alive this story that chronicles the ultimate triumph of good over evil. Sujoy Reu breathes life into Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, Prachi Bansal graces the screen as Mata Sita, Nikitin Dheer essays the formidable role of Ravan, Nirbhay Wadhwa embodies the revered character of Lord Hanuman, Basant Bhatt plays the loyal Lakshman, Arav Chowdharry dons the role of King Dashrath and Shilpa Saklani plays Queen Kaikeyi amongst others in this ensemble cast. The attention to detail in the costumes, set design, and visual effects will further enhance the viewing experience, transporting the audience to the enchanting world of Ayodhya and Lanka.

This sacred saga resonates deeply with the cultural fabric of India and its enduring appeal lies in the universal themes it explores—duty, sacrifice, love, and loyalty as well as the vices of greed, deceit, and ego.

Comments:

Neeraj Vyas, Business Head - Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB, PAL, and Sony MAX Movie Cluster

This is not just a show; it is our attempt to bring the essence of our rich heritage into the homes of millions and create a shared experience for families across the nation. The learnings of this distinctive epic are relevant even today and resonate across generations, emphasizing the importance of family values and the significance of relationships. As we embark on this divine journey with Swastik Productions, we are committed to crafting an authentic and immersive experience for the viewers.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder of Swastik Productions and the Creator of Shrimad Ramayan

Bringing one of the biggest epics to life is not just a creative endeavour but a profound responsibility. The launch of 'Shrimad Ramayan' signifies a commitment to quality storytelling with meticulous research and seamless execution. I am delighted to partner with Sony Entertainment Television and together, we look forward to the retelling of this timeless narrative that resonates deeply with viewers, fostering a renewed connection with our cultural heritage and values. I am thankful to amazing talent which is helping me create this – the star cast and the production crew which is working tirelessly on this mega project.

Actor Sujay Reu, (Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram)

When I discovered that I had been chosen to portray the role of Lord Ram, my initial reaction was pure joy—I was overwhelmed with a sense of excitement and happiness. I remember expressing gratitude to Lord Ram, believing that perhaps it was his blessing that had played a role in my selection. This entire journey has been unlike anything I've experienced before.

Actor Prachi Bansal, (Mata Sita)

Such a great role comes with great responsibility, and I hope we can capture the enduring love, unwavering loyalty, and steadfast faith that Ram and Sita are revered for all in an aesthetically pleasing manner.

Actor Basant Bhatt, (Lakshman)

An embodiment of selfless service and sacrifice, Lakshman, the younger brother of Lord Ram is extremely loyal and fiercely protective, he always puts the safety of Lord Ram and Sita above his own. This is the biggest role of my career, and I can’t wait to usher in the new year with this show.

Actor Nikitin Dheer, (Ravan)

Portraying Raavan has been an exhilarating journey for me. The complexity of the character, his stories, and motivations, allow me to explore the depths of human emotion, and I couldn't be happier to bring Ravan to life on your television screens.

Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa, (Lord Hanuman)

I have a divine connection with Lord Hanuman, and I am honored to have an opportunity to play this larger-than-life role again. Lord Hanuman is the greatest ever devotee of Lord Ram and this devotion is his greatest power, which I hope to portray on screen.

Actor Aarav Chaudhary, (King Dashrath)

Known for his righteousness, wisdom, and devotion to duty, King Dashrath is a pivotal figure in the great epic and this show will put the spotlight on lesser-known facts of the Ayodhya King; I am delighted about essaying this role.

Actor Shilpa Saklani, (Queen Kaikeyi)

Queen Kaikeyi is such an interesting figure in this story, we’ve always known of her as the reason behind the exile, but her generosity and bravery are also commendable. More so, the impact of Shrimad Ramayan goes beyond just entertainment, it promises to inspire viewers to embrace the teachings of Lord Ram in their own lives. The moral lessons, the timeless wisdom, and the enduring values depicted in the show will strike a chord with the audience, leaving a lasting impression on their hearts and minds.



