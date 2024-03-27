Sreejita De and her husband Michael Blohm-Pape hosted an intimate reception in Kolkata; Eight months after the marriage

They were married in a judiciary ceremony on June 30, 2023, before that. Since then, they have continued to amaze the internet with their adorable moments and have never missed a festival together.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 10:55
Sreejita De and her husband Michael Blohm

MUMBAI: Famous actress Sreejita De has been enjoying every moment of her blissful marriage to Michael Blohm-Pape. On July 1, 2023, the couple celebrated a Christian white wedding in Germany and were formally married. They were married in a judiciary ceremony on June 30, 2023, before that. Since then, they have continued to amaze the internet with their adorable moments and have never missed a festival together.

Eight months later, on March 26, 2024, Sreejita De and her husband Michael Blohm-Pape hosted an intimate reception in Kolkata to mark their marriage. They posted some beautiful joint images on Instagram accounts shortly after the event.

For the function, the actress looked pretty in a red-hued embellished lehenga choli with gold jewelry. She completed her look with glam makeup, including red lipstick and a bindi, along with a middle-parted neatly combed bun hairdo. On the other hand, Michael opted for a black tuxedo with a red t-shirt underneath. Sharing the photos collaboratively, they wrote, "A union of hearts, a celebration of love, and a lifetime of memories in the making."

In a previous interview, Sreejita talked candidly about her surreal wedding to Michael in Germany with the well-known news portal. The actress revealed that, even though their wedding was filled with magic at every turn, she was a little nervous. Before their wedding day, Sreejita claimed that Michael was also extremely nervous. They were still able to enjoy their wedding day to the fullest.

She said, "We were stressed and we both were all over the place. Our family was continuously saying just relax, it is your wedding, but it was not possible because there were so many thoughts about the arrangements. We couldn’t relax much. I started feeling the excitement 2-3 days ahead of the wedding, the legal wedding day. June 30th, since morning I started feeling butterflies in my stomach.”

Sreejita added, “He wrote the vows for me and he stood up saying the vows and I could feel that his voice started shaking and he had tears in his eyes. That was a very intimate and close moment. I still absolutely remember everything that he said line to line.”

Sreejita recalled an especially memorable occasion during her marriage with Michael in Germany. When she put her name and her husband's surname in the registry, she said that it all felt quite strange. The devoted wifey also related how she saw her then-beau-now-husband at the time starting to become a little teary-eyed.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

