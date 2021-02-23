Sriti Jha aka Pragya of Kumkum Bhagya reveals her fitness regime

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most successful actresses on television. She rose to prominence with her roles in the shows Jiya Jale, Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, and Balika Vadhu.

The actress is currently ruling the television screens with her performance as Pragya in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, and today, her character has become a household name.

Her on-screen pairing with her co-star Shabir Ahluwalia is loved by the audience, and they are considered as one of the best pairs on television.

The actress has a large fan following and is loved by the audiences.

Now, we came across a video where one can see the secret of Sriti Jha’s fitness.

In the video, Sriti is walking on a rope and trying to maintain her balance. This form of fitness needs a lot of concentration and creativity.

She shared the video and said, "After weeks of falling, my first few steps." Well, seems like Sriti has got a unique form of fitness that needs utmost concentration and is good for mental relaxation.

Well done, Sriti!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.