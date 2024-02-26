Sriti Jha Birthday: THIS co-star of the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress calls her 'kind, humble, pyaari'

As the actress celebrates her 38th birthday today, her friends and co-stars have poured in theri love and admiration for the actress.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 11:23
Sriti Jha

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most popular Indian television actresses. Fans still remember her as Pragya Mehra in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya. She is currently winning hearts for her role in the newly launched show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show has resonated well with the audience and her chemistry with Arjit Taneja is simply adorable. 

Also Read- Sriti dons a kashta, grooves to Pinga for Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye!

Sriti Jha has a massive fan base who have always loved everything she shares on her social media handles. As the actress celebrates her 38th birthday today, her friends and co-stars have poured in theri love and admiration for the actress.

Sriti has reshared a sweet post by her co-star Mohini Sapnani. Sharing a sweet picture with her, Mohini wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most kind, humble and pyaari person I met!! Wish you all the love, luck and happiness !! Bohot saari virtual kisses and hugs to you!!”

Check out her adorable post here;

Also Read- Arjit Taneja visits hometown Delhi along with co-star & best friend Sriti Jha to promote their new Zee TV show - Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Amruta has been part of many blockbuster Indian Tv shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Bhagya Lakshmi, balika Vadhu, among others. 

Team Tellychakkar wishes Sriti Jha a very happy and fun-filled birthday!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Sriti Jha Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Arjit Taneja Mukta Dhond Amruta TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 11:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Discover the Best OTT Platforms: Entertainment Across Generations
MUMBAI: The entertainment world has transformed rapidly in the digital age, with online OTT platforms becoming the...
Sriti Jha Birthday: THIS co-star of the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress calls her 'kind, humble, pyaari'
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most popular Indian television actresses. Fans still remember her as Pragya Mehra in...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Really! Yashwant will be against Savi working outside the house
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan angry at Abhira for risking her life
MUMBAI:p Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan abd Abhir have a romantic moment
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan realises his love for Abhira
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Recent Stories
Amitabh
Amitabh Bachchan was once bankrupt facing Rs 90 Crore debt, Wanted to sell Prateeksha; His current net worth is Rs 3110 Crore!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rajan
From ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ to ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’: It’s all about loving your family
Shivangi
Shivangi Verma to make her OTT debut with Atrangii’s musical love story
Rahul
People do anything to gain fame: Rahul Sharma on more and more videos surfacing on the cruelty of animals
Jeevansh
Exclusive! I have taken up a positive role with the mindset of exploring my acting abilities: Jeevansh Chadha on shooting for Mera Balam Thanedaar
Shiv
Shiv Thakare talks about his love for Farah Khan and reveals the project he is doing with Manisha Rani-Exclusive!
Navneet
Exclusive! Navneet Malik talks about who he is close to on the sets of the show; reveals how he handles trolls on social media