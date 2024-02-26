Sriti Jha Birthday: THIS co-star of the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress calls her 'kind, humble, pyaari'

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most popular Indian television actresses. Fans still remember her as Pragya Mehra in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya. She is currently winning hearts for her role in the newly launched show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show has resonated well with the audience and her chemistry with Arjit Taneja is simply adorable.

Sriti Jha has a massive fan base who have always loved everything she shares on her social media handles. As the actress celebrates her 38th birthday today, her friends and co-stars have poured in theri love and admiration for the actress.

Sriti has reshared a sweet post by her co-star Mohini Sapnani. Sharing a sweet picture with her, Mohini wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most kind, humble and pyaari person I met!! Wish you all the love, luck and happiness !! Bohot saari virtual kisses and hugs to you!!”

Check out her adorable post here;

Amruta has been part of many blockbuster Indian Tv shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Bhagya Lakshmi, balika Vadhu, among others.

Team Tellychakkar wishes Sriti Jha a very happy and fun-filled birthday!

