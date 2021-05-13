Ssumeir Parischa aka Pammi Aunty tests POSITIVE for COVID-19

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive update from the world of television.

A fresh wave of the novel coronavirus is being observed lately in the country. The positive cases of COVID-19 are increasing rapidly. The government has imposed a lockdown, and yet again, the city is going through a tough phase, health-wise as well as financially. (Read here: Actor and comedian Ssumier Pasricha decides to balance his newly set Delhi-business with Mumbai's shoot-life, Read!)

Recently, several celebrities contracted the virus namely Aamir Khan, R. Madhvan, Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Amar Upadhyay, Priyal Mahajan, Toral Rasputra, Monalisa, Ankit Siwach, Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parul Chaudhary, Ashish Mehrotra, Arjit Taneja, Nisha Nagpal, Maanav Gohil, Mohit Hiranandani, Shantanu Maheshwari among others.

Now, the latest buzz is that popular actor and comedian Ssumeir Parischa also popularly known as Pammi Aunty has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ssumeir took to social media account and mentioned that he has tested positive.

He has also made a video on Pammi Aunty being testing COVID positive. Ssumeir rose to fame with his stint in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka.

Have a look at his posts:

Here’s wishing Ssumeir a speedy recovery.

Post your wishes for him in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Ssumier Pasricha returns to dancing after 15 years)