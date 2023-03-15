Star Bharat’s Ajooni completes 200 episodes; Cast and Crew celebrate on set!

Congratulations are in order for the cast and crew of Ajooni as the show completes a run of fabulous 200 episodes.
Star Bharat’s Ajooni completes 200 episodes; Cast and Crew celebrate on set!

MUMBAI:Star Bharat’s show Ajooni is gripping the viewer’s heart with its amazing storyline and chemistry between Ayushi Khurana as Ajooni and Shoaib Ibrahim as Rajveer.


It tells the tale of Ajooni, a lady who will do anything to defend her rights. Rajveer is a member of the powerful Bagga family of Punjab. The Baggas  are a deeply traditional and superstitious family, led by Rajveer's father, Ravindra Singh Bagga.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim recalls pranking his co-actors on the sets of 'Ajooni'

The Vohra family, on the other hand, adheres to tradition while supporting modern thought and teaching their daughters Ajooni and Meher just that. Despite initially seeming mismatched, Rajveer Singh Bagga and Ajooni Vohra end up falling in love.

The show deals with the trials and tribulations of how they navigate their lives.

The show has been loved by the fans a lot and constantly gets high praise from the viewers. After a stormy day, the sun has come out, as the set of Ajooni was also impacted by the fire in the film city, but the cast and crew were safe.


Congratulations are in order for the cast and crew of Ajooni as the show completes a run of fabulous 200 episodes.

The cast and crew had a mini celebration on the sets of the show and they played music, there was cake cutting involved and they posed for the media present there.


Both Shoaib and Ayushi thanked the cast, crew, and fans for making this occasion possible and urged fans to keep watching.


Fans have also taken to their social media accounts to mark the occasion and created multiple trends to celebrate it.


What are your thoughts about the show? Tell us in the comments below!


Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!


ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim talks about the fire on the set of his show Ajooni, says “No casualty but huge loss of property”

 

