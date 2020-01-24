Star Plus’ Divya Drishti to go off-air?

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about Star Plus’ Divya Drishti.

WE exclusively reported about actress Sangeeta Ghosh apparently planning to quit the show. (Read Here: Sangita Ghosh to quit Star Plus’ Divya Drishti?)

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the fate of the show. There was also a possibility of the entire show getting revamped with new cast and fresh story-line.

However, now it seems that apparently the makers have finally decided to pull the plug off the show.

We couldn’t connect with the actors for a comment.

We promise to bring you more updates on the same.

The show had a stellar cast which includes actors like Adhvik Mahajan, Sana Sayyad, Nyra Banerjee, Mishkat Verma, Sangita Ghosh, Vaishali McDonald and Ridheema Tiwari

