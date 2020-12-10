Star Plus’ new serial ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani’ has a Punjab connection

MUMBAI: ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani’ team shoots in Patiala for the opening episodes of the show

Star Plus has announced the launch of its new serial, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani’, which will go on air in December. It is the story of Anokhi Bhalla (played by Debattama Saha) an ordinary, young girl from small-town Punjab who has very ordinary dreams like having a career and becoming independent. However, she faces numerous challenges from the deeply patriarchal and chauvinistic society. Karanvir Sharma (Shaurya Sabharwal) and Debattama Saha (Anokhi) who will soon be seen essaying lead roles in the show have recently spent a few days shooting the opening episodes in Patiala which is Punjab. The entire shoot in Patiala was conducted with utmost precaution ensuring the safety of the cast and crew members.

Talented actor Karanvir Sharma who shoots for his first outdoor sequence amid the pandemic shares his experience and much more, “We began shooting for the show a few days back in Mumbai although few scenes from the opening sequence were balanced as they were required to be shot in a real location to give viewers an authentic feel. Also since the show depicts a Punjabi background, an outdoor shoot was decided to be held especially in Patiala. My co-star, Debattama, and I along with a small cast and crew traveled to Patiala. We shot for a few days and returned to Mumbai safely. It was indeed a memorable experience.”

Talking about her experience while shooting in Patiala, talented actress Debattama Saha mentioned “I was extremely happy and excited on hearing that we were going to shoot in Patiala. Patiala is a beautiful place, very colorful, warm and above all reminds me of my hometown in Assam. The unit took a lot of care of us and also ensured that all safety measure was taken. Overall it was a pleasant experience and I consider myself fortunate to be working with this wonderful team.”

It was a full house of onlookers as the lead actors shoot in real locations of Patiala along with other cast members like Deepa Parab, Pankaj Kalra, Falak Naaz and Pyumori Ghosh.

Get ready to witness the story of Anokhi & Shaurya very soon only on Star Plus

