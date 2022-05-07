STUNNING! From being the King of hearts, Shiva is all set to disguise as Maharaja this time in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Although Shiva gets arrested the Government leaves him and gives the Pandya Parivaar a bravery award. The money is provided to them as a reward. The family realises the bizarre amount of money they now have, this will change the fate of the whole Pandya Parivaar. 

Shiva

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: Pandya Store: High Drama! Prafulla sees Shiva, screams out of fear

Currently, Dev and Gautam arrive while Rishita, Dhara and Raavi act like they’re happy. Gautam feels that Dhara is expecting a baby, so she is so happy. Dhara tries to handle him. Gautam and Dev give a warning to Jeevan Singh who grabbed their land and tell them that they’ll take the help of the police if he doesn’t give them back their land.

We exclusively learnt that in the upcoming episode, we would see Rishita's Godh Bharai, Shiva decides to attend the function and he yet again takes a new disguise as a Eunuch to enter the family but this time he gets caught by Krish but he mistakes him for Shiva's bhoot, but later the family comes to know that Shiva is alive. Everyone has tears of joy to see him alive but are the problems over here or just begun for the Pandya Parivaar? 

Well, after donning such stunning disguises, Kanwar aka Shiva is back with yet another one, this time to get the land from Jeevanlal Shiva is all set to turn into a king. Check it out: 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Akshay is a complete BOLLYWOOD BOY' Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia SHARES what advice would he give to Shiva-Raavi, his hobbies, and more

Pandya Store StarPlus
