Stunning! Bigg Boss 9 fame Priya Malik shares her first pregnancy photos; Check out here!

The stunning actress used spoken word poetry to create a unique atmosphere. Her use of old terminology gave Hindi poems a stylish appearance. For those who don't know, Priya Malik married the love of her life, Karan Bakshi, in an Anand Karaj ceremony on a rainy afternoon in Delhi in 2022.
Priya Malik

Priya Malik, who captured viewers' hearts during her time on Bigg Boss 9, is about to give birth to her first child. For those who don't know, Priya Malik married the love of her life, Karan Bakshi, in an Anand Karaj ceremony on a rainy afternoon in Delhi in 2022.

Priya delighted her admirers on her Instagram handle on February 7, 2024. She shared the initial photos of her growing baby bump. Priya appeared in the pictures wearing a modest maxi dress with a white tint while sitting next to her husband Karan, who was holding her in his arms. Additionally, Priya's cat is seen admiring her. Priya, on the other hand, was holding her growing baby bump. Priya shared the pictures and wrote, "Mother is mothering."

In a recent interview, Priya Malik discussed her first pregnancy with a well-known news source. Priya also disclosed that, as a result of an unplanned pregnancy, she had a miscarriage in 2023. Priya also mentioned that she was afraid of failing her pregnancy since she felt like every scan was a test The actress went on to say that although she had frozen her eggs, she had naturally become pregnant.

According to her, “People talk about pregnancy, but not miscarriage. That was a difficult phase. I remember how after I got pregnant again, every ultrasound would feel like an exam that you are scared that you may fail. You don’t know when to celebrate with everyone. You don’t know whether to feel anxious, excited, or nervous, but gradually, you do learn to trust your body."

For those who don't know, Priya was previously married on April 13, 2008, to Bhushan Malik, an NRI. However, the couple's marriage collapsed after ten years of marriage. Priya had disclosed that they were just no longer in love, but there was nothing wrong between them, leading to their mutual divorce. A few years later, Priya fell in love with Delhi-based Karan. Priya once discovered that Karan was her neighbor in the Mumbai building they shared.

