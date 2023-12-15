Stunning! Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares a glimpse of her first wedding anniversary celebration with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh and her mother

They have been dating for a while, and up to their marriage, the actress always kept their relationship out of the public eye. The couple married in an intercaste court ceremony. Few people are aware that Andeep Bhattacharjee, Devoleena's brother, opposed and wasn't pleased with her marriage.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 11:18
Devoleena Bhattacharjee

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee married her trainer Shanwaz Shaikh in a secret ceremony in Lonavala. The marriage of the pair was intercaste. They have been dating for a while, and up to their marriage, the actress always kept their relationship out of the public eye. The couple married in an intercaste court ceremony. Few people are aware that Andeep Bhattacharjee, Devoleena's brother, opposed and wasn't pleased with her marriage.

(Also read: Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee is finalized to play the lead in Dil Diyaan Gallaan post leap)

Devoleena shared glimpses of her first anniversary on her Instagram page on December 14, 2023. The actress looked stunning in a yellow palazzo saree with tassels made of Kodi on the blouse. Shanwaz was dressed in a shirt and matching pants. Additionally, Devoleena's mother is seen happily posing with her son-in-law and daughter. The actress appeared happy as she celebrated achieving her first-year milestone with her loved ones.

Andeep, Devoleena's brother, was not present at her wedding celebration. However eventually, her brother began to respect Devoleena's decisions, and everything returned to normal. In a recent interview, Devoleena revealed that siblings know how to handle one other's anger and that everything works itself out in time, but they ultimately reunite. She went on to say that she understands how to maintain a healthy relationship.

Fans of Devoleena were taken aback when she revealed a sneak peek of her wedding photos, thinking that she was marrying Vishal Singh, her co-star in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. 

However, Devoleena's fans initially spotted her Shanwaz when she posted photos from her wedding. The bride looked stunning in a red saree with lace details, along with a sheer blouse with long sleeves. 

She accessorized the look with a red dupatta embroidered with Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava, a blessing. A maang teeka and a diamond neckpiece enhanced Devoleena's beauty.

(Also read: Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares her experience shooting for Dil Diyaan Gallaan and what drove her to the character. )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shanwaz shaikh Gym trainer Vishal Singh Dil Diyaan Gallan Kaveri Priyam Paras Arora Ziddi Dil Maane Na Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Sony Sab Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Sarah Khan Andeep Bhattacharjee Devoleena's brother TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 11:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hawwt! Here are times actress Richa Sinha grabbed attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Richa Sinha is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses coming from acting space who is...
Stunning! Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares a glimpse of her first wedding anniversary celebration with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh and her mother
MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee married her trainer Shanwaz Shaikh in a secret ceremony in Lonavala. The marriage of...
Imlie: Shocking! Shivani suggests Imlie to get Dadi and Agastya drunk
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Barsatein: Shocking! Reyansh is hospitalized where he is fighting for his life
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Year Ender Special: Check out the most fashionable celebrities of 2023!
MUMBAI: As common people, we follow our favourite celebrities to know all what they are upto, their diet and fitness...
Star Bharat's beloved actress Nehha Pendse, known for her role as Madam Sajana in the hit show 'May I Come In Madam,' shares her insights on the significance of personal time.
MUMBAI: In the discussion about the challenges faced by actors in finding personal time, she expressed, "As actors, it...
Recent Stories
Richa Sinha
Hawwt! Here are times actress Richa Sinha grabbed attention with her hot looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nehha Pendse
Star Bharat's beloved actress Nehha Pendse, known for her role as Madam Sajana in the hit show 'May I Come In Madam,' shares her insights on the significance of personal time.
Urvashi Dholakia
OMG! Urvashi Dholakia opens up on people from the industry taking advantage of ‘vulnerable’ situation post-divorce; Says ‘Nobody supports you in your time of need…’
Jennifer
Exclusive! “I want to do web series as that’s the trend these days but I have my limitations when it comes to intimate scenes; I am open to doing kissing scenes” ; Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal
Prateek
Wow! Television Maestro Prateek Sharma is poised to tie the Knot
Rupali
Must Read! Anupamaa's Upcoming Twists: Five Anticipated Developments in Rupali Ganguly's TV Show
Anurag
Did You Know! Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal's Inspiring Journey: From Battling Brain Tumor at 6 to Conquering Moto Vlogging