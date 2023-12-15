Stunning! Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares a glimpse of her first wedding anniversary celebration with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh and her mother

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee married her trainer Shanwaz Shaikh in a secret ceremony in Lonavala. The marriage of the pair was intercaste. They have been dating for a while, and up to their marriage, the actress always kept their relationship out of the public eye. The couple married in an intercaste court ceremony. Few people are aware that Andeep Bhattacharjee, Devoleena's brother, opposed and wasn't pleased with her marriage.

Devoleena shared glimpses of her first anniversary on her Instagram page on December 14, 2023. The actress looked stunning in a yellow palazzo saree with tassels made of Kodi on the blouse. Shanwaz was dressed in a shirt and matching pants. Additionally, Devoleena's mother is seen happily posing with her son-in-law and daughter. The actress appeared happy as she celebrated achieving her first-year milestone with her loved ones.

Andeep, Devoleena's brother, was not present at her wedding celebration. However eventually, her brother began to respect Devoleena's decisions, and everything returned to normal. In a recent interview, Devoleena revealed that siblings know how to handle one other's anger and that everything works itself out in time, but they ultimately reunite. She went on to say that she understands how to maintain a healthy relationship.

Fans of Devoleena were taken aback when she revealed a sneak peek of her wedding photos, thinking that she was marrying Vishal Singh, her co-star in Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

However, Devoleena's fans initially spotted her Shanwaz when she posted photos from her wedding. The bride looked stunning in a red saree with lace details, along with a sheer blouse with long sleeves.

She accessorized the look with a red dupatta embroidered with Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava, a blessing. A maang teeka and a diamond neckpiece enhanced Devoleena's beauty.

