Stunning! Disha Parmar's remarkable 17-day post-pregnancy weight loss journey; Take a look at THESE TV actresses' post-delivery transformations

Disha stated in a video she uploaded on Instagram Stories that she had lost the pregnancy weight in just 17 days. That's a really admirable commitment to excellent health. Here's a peek at other TV actresses' post-delivery weight loss as Disha offered an update on her weight loss after delivery.
Disha Parmar

MUMBAI: Recently, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya welcomed a girl into the world. They've been showing the tiny angel a lot of each other's adorable moments. Disha recently provided an update on her postpartum weight loss struggle. Yes, Disha stated in a video she uploaded on Instagram Stories that she had lost the pregnancy weight in just 17 days. That's a really admirable commitment to excellent health. Here's a peek at other TV actresses' post-delivery weight loss as Disha offered an update on her weight loss after delivery.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani wasn't in a rush to get thinner. She took her time, which is remarkable considering that she shed the pounds without adhering to a rigid diet.

Charu Asopa

In a few months, Charu Asopa shed her pregnancy weight. She had admitted that she frequently consumed papaya, warm water, and ajwain water.

Mahhi Vij

After Tara was born, Mahhi Vij lost weight, and it was a slow but remarkable process. She also drank ajwain water and shunned sugar, wheat, and carbonated beverages.

Smriti Khanna

Smriti Khanna received trolling after quickly getting back in shape. She discussed it in her vlog and said that yoga helped her lose weight.

Kishwer Merchantt

Kishwer took her time losing weight. In one of the interviews, she admitted that she wasn't in a rush and started working out after giving birth a little later than usual. She has since published a before and after photo showing her weight loss and return to her previous appearance.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife

