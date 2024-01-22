Stunning: Gurmeet Choudhary's jaw-dropping transformation from his portrayal of Ram to his current look will leave you amazed!

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee portrayed the iconic roles of Ram and Sita in Ramayan (2008). The real-life couple, now blessed with beautiful twins, has seen Gurmeet undergo a significant transformation since his portrayal of Lord Ram in the show.
Gurmeet Choudhary

MUMBAI: January 22 holds immense significance for India, marking the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Dignitaries and celebrities will grace the occasion. After nearly 500 years, the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple unfolds in Ayodhya, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals.

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony was performed as the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee performed the roles of Ram and Sita in Ramayan (2008). The two actors are married and currently have beautiful twins.

Gurmeet has undergone quite a transformation ever since he played the role of Lord Ram in the show. Earlier, to get into the role of Lord Ram, Gurmeet had mentioned how he went to train at 4:30 am daily and to get motivated, he used to keep seeing pictures of Lord Ram.

The actor gained massive fame with his portrayal of Lord Ram in the show so much that the masses identified him as Lord Ram and used to call him that in real life as well.

Well, Gurmeet looked quite handsome back then just like he looks now.

He had a subtle toned body, which suited the look of the role

However, Gurmeet completely focused on his fitness and now, he is nothing less than an eye candy!

His abs and physique can make any girl drool and he is one of the hottest actors in the television industry today.

Check out his pictures below!

What are your thoughts on the same? Doesn’t he look absolutely fabulous! 

