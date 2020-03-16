STUNNING! Raqesh Bapat welcomes Ganeshji in this special way



MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: Surprising! Shamita Shetty finally reveals the truth behind her breakup with Raqesh Bapat, Details inside

Every year many television actors welcome Ganeshji home and some also make the Idol at home to go eco-friendly. Well, Raqesh Bapat is one of them, he is well-known for his Bigg Boss stint and later his relationship with Shamita Shetty from which they recently, parted ways. Raqesh loves art and he believes in creating the Idol from the scratch and welcoming the Bappa home. Check it out:



Are you all excited about Ganesh Chaturthi?

Also read:Amazing! Raqesh Bapat bags the role of ACP Kamte in THIS upcoming project

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com