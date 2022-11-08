Surprising! Shamita Shetty finally reveals the truth behind her breakup with Raqesh Bapat, Details inside

MUMBAI : Fans were left heartbroken when Shamita Shetty announced the news of her breakup with Raqesh Bapat in a social media post last month. Shamita, who has now teamed up with her ex for a music video, recently opened up about her breakup.

Now, talking about her breakup the actress was quoted saying as, "The whole ShaRa family, that just happened supported us so much and gave us so much love, and the kind of messages that kept coming in was very pro the relationship and I didn't want to break their heart."

The former couple first met on Bigg Boss OTT last year and with time, their fondness for each other grew. On July 26, Shamita confirmed their breakup on social media through her Instagram Stories by writing, "I think it's important to make this clear..Raqesh n I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who've given us so much love n support. Do continue to shower us with ur love as individuals too, Here's to positivity and new horizons. Love and gratitude to you all."

Meanwhile, apart from the former couple, Raqesh's first wife Ridhi Dogra also made headlines recently. She took to social media to put out a statement yesterday. Ever since Shamita and Raqesh called it quits, Ridhi has been getting trolled by ShaRa fans who are holding her responsible for the split.