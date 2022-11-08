Surprising! Shamita Shetty finally reveals the truth behind her breakup with Raqesh Bapat, Details inside

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat came into a relationship in Bigg Boss OTT, however, the duo later took to social media to announce their separation

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 12:56
Surprising! Shamita Shetty finally reveals the truth behind her breakup with Raqesh Bapat, Details inside

MUMBAI : Fans were left heartbroken when Shamita Shetty announced the news of her breakup with Raqesh Bapat in a social media post last month. Shamita, who has now teamed up with her ex for a music video, recently opened up about her breakup.

Now, talking about her breakup the actress was quoted saying as, "The whole ShaRa family, that just happened supported us so much and gave us so much love, and the kind of messages that kept coming in was very pro the relationship and I didn't want to break their heart."

Also Read:Emotional! Shamita Shetty pens down a cryptic post amid breakup with Raqesh Bapat

The former couple first met on Bigg Boss OTT last year and with time, their fondness for each other grew. On July 26, Shamita confirmed their breakup on social media through her Instagram Stories by writing, "I think it's important to make this clear..Raqesh n I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who've given us so much love n support. Do continue to shower us with ur love as individuals too, Here's to positivity and new horizons. Love and gratitude to you all."

Also Read:OMG! Post breakup, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat spotted together

Meanwhile, apart from the former couple, Raqesh's first wife Ridhi Dogra also made headlines recently. She took to social media to put out a statement yesterday. Ever since Shamita and Raqesh called it quits, Ridhi has been getting trolled by ShaRa fans who are holding her responsible for the split.

Television Shamita Shetty Raqesh Bapat Bigg Boss OTT Bigg Boss 15 Mohabbatein Zeher Tum Bin shara TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 12:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Rhea plays dirty against Prachi using Sid, gets her thrown out of the house
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Mohit Malik to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Latest Update! This is how Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora reacts to her leaked MMS clip, details inside
MUMBAI: Lock Upp contestant and Kacha Badam singer Anjali Arora has been in the news. An MMS clip of her has been going...
SURPRISING! This Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was a part of Pratyusha Banerjee and Sidharth Shukla starrer show Balika Vadhu
MUMBAI: Colors' popular drama series Balika Vadhu was one of the most iconic and watched shows of small screens. The...
Shocking! Adil gets miffed with Rakhi Sawant at the airport as she says that she is unhappy with her life
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines...
Surprising! Shamita Shetty finally reveals the truth behind her breakup with Raqesh Bapat, Details inside
MUMBAI : Fans were left heartbroken when Shamita Shetty announced the news of her breakup with Raqesh Bapat in a social...
Recent Stories
'Masoom Sawaal' faces right-wing ire, FIR filed for hurting sentiments
'Masoom Sawaal' faces right-wing ire, FIR filed for hurting sentiments
Latest Video