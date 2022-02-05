Stunning! Shehnaaz Gill looks Etheral in New promo photos from 'Hunarbaaz'! Fans are in Love!

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz surprised everyone with her candid and friendly attitude on the stage on the premiere night of Bigg Boss 13. The host was equally surprised when Shehnaaz confidently called herself, “Punjabi Ki Katrina”.

Shehnaaz is still loved by millions, and every move she makes causes a sensation. Post Late actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise, Shehnaaz took time off from social media and was healing.

Now, she is getting back into work, she has also reached out to spiritual organizations that are helping her in her healing process, right from her movie list to talk about meditation, speaking in Marathi, and more; this candid side of Shehnaaz is refreshingly good.

Shehnaaz is wooing fans with her latest pictures after making everyone emotional with her appearance on Bigg Boss 15 finale and tribute to Sidharth Shukla. The actress recently shared a series of photos from one of her recent looks on her Instagram story.

Shehnaaz wears an off-white gown with dramatic frills that she looks stunning in. With minimal makeup, she kept her look subtle and pretty.

Each photo she posts to her Instagram story has a single word caption. Starting with the words 'love,' 'power,' 'bliss,' and 'happiness.' Take a look at this video of Shehnaaz's photographs here:

These photos are from her Hunarbaaz promotional appearance. Shehnaaz was seen promoting the talent show in a special promo ahead of its TV premiere. In the promo video, the Bigg Boss 13 star and Punjabi singer sang a popular song.

Shehnaaz's latest photos sparked outrage among fans. Her most recent photos have been widely circulated on the internet and social media. Furthermore, it appears that Shehnaaz's stunning photos have energized everyone's weekend. #Shehnaazians is trending on Twitter as fans share photos of the actress and praise her.

