Stunning! When AI imagines Indian cricketers in alternate professions; From Virat Kohli as a gangster to Sachin Tendulkar as a policeman

MUMBAI: In anticipation of the Cricket World Cup 2023, the entire country is consumed by cricket. For those who don't know, India will face Pakistan on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Cricket fans appear to be glued to their seats and paying attention to minute aspects even before the game. Everyone is eager to watch a master-blaster game on October 14, 2023, after team India's early results have gotten everyone enthusiastic.

There is no doubt about an unending affection for cricket and the talented Indian cricketers. Every single cricket player, from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to Ravi Shastri and Virender Sehwag, has a sizable fan base, and thanks to the internet, they can keep in touch with them. Recently, AI has worked its magic and astounded us with its charisma.

However, the same thing happened once more as AI created several successful cricketers in many other professions, and boy, sure it blow our minds. Recently, an AI artist by the name of Divyansh Soni took to his Instagram account to transport us to a parallel universe where Indian cricketers never pursued their aspirations and attended cricket academies.

Virat Kohli as a gangster's head

There is no need for Virat Kohli's introduction. Virat Kohli, known as "King Kohli," is well known for his mind-blowing ground movements. On August 18, 2008, Virat made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. But, oh wow, it's crazy, AI thought of Virat as a gangster head rather than a cricketer. The picture shows Kohli looking sharp in a black t-shirt, which he paired with stylish sunglasses and a neck chain. He undoubtedly resembles another Virat from a different reality.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a biker

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the king of hearts, Captain Cool. MS Dhoni has made an immeasurable impact to Indian cricket, and his fans will always hold a special place in their hearts for him. We are aware of Dhoni's passion for biking. However, AI remembered it and envisaged Dhoni riding a bike. The picture of MS Dhoni flaunting his long hair while riding the bike is very adorable.

Sachin Tendulkar as police

One of India's finest cricketers is Sachin Tendulkar, popularly known as the "God of Cricket" or "Master Blaster." Recently, AI created a police officer version of renowned batsman Sachin Tendulkar. In the picture, Sachin can be seen sporting a smart look while wearing his uniform, and boy, is it heartwarming.

Hardik Pandya became a tattoo artist

One of the best cricketers in Indian cricket is Hardik Pandya. Hardik, who is well-known for his huge sixes and fours in cricket, is a man who knows how to govern over a billion hearts. But in AI's mind, Hardik has evolved into a tattoo artist. The batsman can be seen in the picture sporting some oh-so-HAWT tattoos on his hands, one side of his face, and a sleeveless t-shirt.

Rohit Sharma is a vada pav seller

Rohit Sharma, often known as "Hitman," has always astounded us with his prowess in the cricket field. However, we can see how AI planned Rohit as a vada pav vendor on the streets of Mumbai in the image that the AI artist Divyansh Soni released.+

Jasprit Bumrah as a Punjabi farmer

The Indian team's most effective bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, can carry the match with his masterful bowling skills. He not only stumped out some of the grounds' most successful players, but he also entertained his followers over the years with his skills. Bumrah has transformed into a Punjabi farmer in AI's inventive radder. Jasprit appeared to be a genuine Punjabi wearing a powered-blue kurta, dhoti, and pagdi.

Ravichandran Ashwin as a coconut seller

The Indian cricket team's right-arm off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowls. The talented player knows how to correctly target the wicket. But in AI's mind, Ravichandran Ashwin became into a coconut vendor.

