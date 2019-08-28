News

Sudha joins hands with Arjit against Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 08:14 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for high-voltage drama and twists.

Karan and Ruhi are happy, as the Bhalla family is now talking about their wedding.

Raman is back, and so is happiness for the Bhalla family.

Karan asks his mother Sudha to return to India for the wedding.

Sudha has already lost her one son Rohan because of the Bhallas and is not ready to lose Karan.

Sudha is astonished at Raman's new identity and extends a hand of friendship towards Arjit to destroy Raman.

