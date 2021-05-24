Sugandha Mishra celebrates first birthday post marriage, here is how she thanked her Hubby for making her feel special

MUMBAI: Here is how Husband Sanket Bhosale made her wife Sugandha Mishra feel special on her birthday

Actress Sugandha Mishra celebrated her first birthday post marriage with hubby Sanket Bhosale and his family. She took to her social media handle and shared some photos from the special day (May 23).

Sugandha cut not just one cake but several of them and also posed with a bouquet. Sanket made it even more special by decorating the room with balloons in different colours and a 'Happy Birthday' banner.

For her birthday, Sugandha wore a tiger print knotted top with a black skirt and looked pretty in it. She also sported a peach suit and was all smiles for the camera. Her husband Sanket looked smart in a white tee and denim.

Sugandha wrote with the photo album, "Thanx a lot @drrrsanket for making me feel so special not only today but every single day." Take a look.

On her special day, Sanket wished her with some fun photos. He wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the director of my life....my wife." Later he shared another album, and captioned it as, "Happy birthday to the SuperGirl who is the best of everything."

Sugandha and Sanket tied the knot in Jalandhar on Monday, April 26. Due to Covid-19, the wedding was an intimate affair with a very few people in attendance.

