#SuKarDaVyah: Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma’s detailed WEDDING ITINERARY is winning hearts all over the internet; netizens call her the most ‘CHILLED BRIDE’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 12:24
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

MUMBAI: Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna are getting married soon. The couple revealed their engagement earlier this month, ending much speculation. The pair revealed information about the wedding ceremony, date, and location at their most recent public appearance together.

Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna went outside on January 27 to ask for heavenly favor. The soon-to-be couple brought their wedding invitation card to the priest at a nearby temple, where they prayed and asked for his blessing. The pair spoke with the media after serving appetizers and gave them an update on their special day. (Also Read:Bride-to-be Surbhi Chandna dazzles in a beige printed co-ord set for Nehalaxmi Iyer's haldi ceremony; Here’s the cost!)

The Naagin actress revealed that she will wed in Jaipur on March 1st and 2. She also disclosed that there won't be a reception and that the celebration will only last for two days.

Take a look at what netizens have to share:

Detailed itinerary of the wedding

Fans call the wedding poster amazing

Some call her the most ‘chilled bride’

Here is the mehendi set-up

Surbhi gets ready for her mehendi function

Shower your love on Surbhi and Karan in the comment section below! (Also Read: Wow! Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding venue REVEALED; Jaipur's Chomu Palace Hotel, setting of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa')

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT medium. 
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 12:24

Latest Videos
