Bride-to-be Surbhi Chandna dazzles in a beige printed co-ord set for Nehalaxmi Iyer's haldi ceremony; Here’s the cost!

MUMBAI : Bride-to-be Surbhi Chandna is occupied with her best friend Nehalaxmi Iyer's wedding. The actress has been making every effort to look her best in terms of attire for the festivities. Nehalaxmi's haldi ceremony, thus Surbhi showed up in style wearing a beautiful co-ord ensemble for the event.

For the haldi ceremony, Surbhi Chandna skipped the traditional yellow dress in favor of a modest yet stunning appearance. We are utterly enthralled with her effortlessly chic outfits that radiate charm. Surbhi went with a beige printed co-ord outfit with very little decoration for the haldi. This ensemble is from designer Nidhika Shekhar's Jashan E Bahaar special collection.

Sequins embellish the blouse's border, creating a U-shaped neckline. Speaking of the flowing cape, it has sequined shoulders as well. She went for a flowered skirt with an embroidered waistband. As we obsess over this outfit, could you just tell us how much it cost? The cost of the Surbhi co-ord set is Rs 28,000.

Stilettos and simple jewelry, such as rings and earrings, went well with this ensemble. The actress from Ishqbaaz chose low-key makeup so that her inherent beauty would stand out. These photos show off how effortlessly the actress styled this ensemble.

The actress Sherdil Shergill shared these photos with her fans and commented, "Today for Our sweetest Nehalaxmis Haldi & Chooda Ceremony."

In terms of her personal life, Surbhi is willing to marry her longtime partner Karan Sharma. On March 1, 2024, the couple will tie the knot in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with her small stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, after starring opposite Nakuul Mehta in the lead role of Ishqbaaz, she became well-known and popular. She starred in several television series, including Sherdil Shergill, Sanjivani, Naagin 5, Qubool Hai, and more.

