Surbhi Chandna gets emotional over a note penned by a co-star as Sherdill Shergill wraps up the shoot!

Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar are two of the biggest names in television who have come together in this romantic comedy show for Colors.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 15:21
MUMBAI : Sherdil Shergill is a show on Colors starring Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles.

The show tells the tale of Manmeet Shergill, an odd but determined lady, as she matures and makes some odd choices that alter her course in life forever. Despite her youth, she is ambitious and hopes to distinguish herself in the traditionally male-dominated profession of architecture.

A wonderful love story begins when Manmeet meets Rajkumar Yadav, a carefree young man, by coincidence.

Also read:  The cast of Sherdil Shergill has a POSITIVE take on the show coming to an end, check out

Surbhi is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share fun behind the scenes and sneak peeks of her shoots and also sometimes have fun with her followers.

The show is going off-air and while the news had made fans of the show sad, the decision was made after the show failed to get the necessary TRPs. The show recently wrapped up the shoot and the cast got together to mark the occasion of the ending of the show.

Bhoomika Mirchandani, who played a negative role in the show, took to Instagram to share very emotional and fun posts from the Wrap up party. She penned an emotional note and even Surbhi Chandna seemed to echo the sentiment. Check out the picture here; 

The show had a last shooting day and will soon go off-air, and we gave you the exclusive update that the show will be replaced by Beyond Dreams’ Ishq Mein Ghayal starring Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani. 

The show will take over the time slot of 9:30 PM.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Colors TV show Sherdil Shergill comes to an end, deets inside

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 15:21

