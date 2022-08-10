The cast of Sherdil Shergill has a POSITIVE take on the show coming to an end, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from Sherdil Shergill. Sherdil Shergill definitely has a fresh plot and the audience likes to see a different take on the modern woman.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes story from your favorite tellytown. Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s chemistry in Sherdil Shergill is winning hearts. While Surbhi plays the modern and ambitious Manmeet, Dheeraj essays the role of Raj. The couple recently got married and Raj became a good father to Anmol. Raj is very fond of the little munchkin and thinks of him as his own.

Also read: Sherdil Shergill’s Manmeet aka Surbhi Chandna wins This high-stake Game on set

Sherdil Shergill definitely has a fresh plot and the audience likes to see a different take on the modern woman. Surbhi and Dheeraj’s pair is being given a thumbs up and the audience eagerly awaits the episodes of the show.

However, the episodes are not the only fun part as our viewers also like to know what goes on BTS on the sets of the show and what happens in the lives of our favorite celebs and actors.

Recently, we came across a video shared by actress Anindita who essays the character of Puneet on the show.

We know that the show is soon going off air but seems like the cast of the show has a very positive reaction to the show ending.

Check it out!

We are sure the fans are going to miss the show and remember Manmeet and Raj’s sizzling chemistry.

What do you think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, the story follows the life of Manmeet, who is now married to Raj and living with him. The show is reportedly soon to go off air and possibly will wrap up shoot by this month. The audience will definitely miss the chemistry between leads Surbhi and Dheeraj Dhoopar!

Also read: Surbhi Chandna captures a Spooky act of This co-star on the sets of Sherdil Shergill, check out

For more such updates on what goes on behind the scenes in your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

