The cast of Sherdil Shergill has a POSITIVE take on the show coming to an end, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes story from your favorite tellytown. Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s chemistry in Sherdil Shergill is winning hearts. While Surbhi plays the modern and ambitious Manmeet, Dheeraj essays the role of Raj. The couple recently got married and Raj became a good father to Anmol. Raj is very fond of the little munchkin and thinks of him as his own.

Sherdil Shergill definitely has a fresh plot and the audience likes to see a different take on the modern woman. Surbhi and Dheeraj’s pair is being given a thumbs up and the audience eagerly awaits the episodes of the show.

However, the episodes are not the only fun part as our viewers also like to know what goes on BTS on the sets of the show and what happens in the lives of our favorite celebs and actors.

Recently, we came across a video shared by actress Anindita who essays the character of Puneet on the show.

We know that the show is soon going off air but seems like the cast of the show has a very positive reaction to the show ending.

Check it out!

We are sure the fans are going to miss the show and remember Manmeet and Raj’s sizzling chemistry.

Meanwhile on the show, the story follows the life of Manmeet, who is now married to Raj and living with him. The show is reportedly soon to go off air and possibly will wrap up shoot by this month. The audience will definitely miss the chemistry between leads Surbhi and Dheeraj Dhoopar!

