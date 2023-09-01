Sherdil Shergill’s Manmeet aka Surbhi Chandna wins This high-stake Game on set

Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from Sherdil Shergill. Sherdil Shergill definitely has a fresh plot and the audience likes to see a different take on the modern woman.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 18:52
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite tellytown, Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s chemistry in Sherdil Shergill is winning hearts. While Surbhi plays the modern and ambitious Manmeet, Dheeraj essays the role of Raj. The couple recently got married and Raj became a good father to Anmol

Also read: Audience Perspective: Is Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar's failing chemistry a reason why the show Sherdil Shergill is going off-air?

Sherdil Shergill definitely has a fresh plot and the audience likes to see a different take on the modern woman. Surbhi and Dheeraj’s pair is being given a thumbs up and the audience eagerly awaits the episodes of the show.

However, the episodes are not the only fun part as our viewers also like to know what goes on BTS on the sets of the show and what happens in the lives of our favorite celebs and actors.

Recently, we came across a video of actor Surbhi Chandna and she is seen playing a dice game with co-star Bhumika and the two ladies had absolute fun in this game about chance.

The stakes were a Zara dress and Surbhi won the game! Check out her elation on the same.

Check it out!

We are so happy that our favorite co-stars get along so well behind the camera too!

What do you think of their bond?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that there was a problem between Nirali and Bhairav and Manmeet intervenes and tries to understand what happened but Bhairav asks Raj to keep out of his and Nirali’s matter.

Manmeet gives it back by stating that he can communicate to her directly and as a woman and bahu of the house, she can have an opinion.

On the other hand, Gunjan is being pressured by her mother-in-law for money and she tells her that right now, she is at Manmeet’s place and will talk to Raj later.

Also read: Surbhi Chandna shares some Technical Wisdom from the sets of Sherdil Shergill

For more such updates on what goes on behind the scenes in your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

