Sherdil Shergill’s Manmeet aka Surbhi Chandna wins This high-stake Game on set

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite tellytown, Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s chemistry in Sherdil Shergill is winning hearts. While Surbhi plays the modern and ambitious Manmeet, Dheeraj essays the role of Raj. The couple recently got married and Raj became a good father to Anmol

Sherdil Shergill definitely has a fresh plot and the audience likes to see a different take on the modern woman. Surbhi and Dheeraj’s pair is being given a thumbs up and the audience eagerly awaits the episodes of the show.

However, the episodes are not the only fun part as our viewers also like to know what goes on BTS on the sets of the show and what happens in the lives of our favorite celebs and actors.

Recently, we came across a video of actor Surbhi Chandna and she is seen playing a dice game with co-star Bhumika and the two ladies had absolute fun in this game about chance.

The stakes were a Zara dress and Surbhi won the game! Check out her elation on the same.

We are so happy that our favorite co-stars get along so well behind the camera too!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that there was a problem between Nirali and Bhairav and Manmeet intervenes and tries to understand what happened but Bhairav asks Raj to keep out of his and Nirali’s matter.

Manmeet gives it back by stating that he can communicate to her directly and as a woman and bahu of the house, she can have an opinion.

On the other hand, Gunjan is being pressured by her mother-in-law for money and she tells her that right now, she is at Manmeet’s place and will talk to Raj later.

