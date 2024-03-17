Sumnbul Toqueer breaks silence on her rumoured linkups with co-stars; Says ‘People see you on the screen…’

The actress became well-known and gathered a sizable fan base for her acting skills. The audience adored her connection with actor Fahmaan Khan and later with co-star Gashmeer Mahajani. After competing in Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul is currently starring in Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news ever since she appeared in the hit show Imlie. The actress became well-known and gathered a sizable fan base for her acting skills. The audience adored her connection with actor Fahmaan Khan and later with co-star Gashmeer Mahajani. After competing in Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul is currently starring in Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.

Everyone has become fond of her chemistry with co-star Mishkat Varma in Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The talk of the town is not only their love but also their off-screen connection. Social media is frequently used to discuss their friendship, and news of their relationship has frequently made headlines.

Now, a direct discussion between Sumbul Touqeer and the well-known news outlet has begun. In response to the question on how her relationship with her co-stars is affecting her, Sumbul stated, "It does not affect me anymore. Earlier it used to affect me a lot but with time we learn. Now I know these things are bound to happen. People see you on the screen together and they feel something should happen."

She continued, "But now I have realized that this will keep happening. If now I do some other show with some other co-actor then people will start linking me up with them as well. This will keep happening and I can't do anything about it."

Further, Sumbul also discussed her bond with Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon co-star Mishkat Varma, and her friendship with Ulka Gupta.

When talking about his friendship with Sumbul, Mishkat Varma had earlier shared, “It's been a dream; it's been so smooth working with her. Hopefully, moving forward, there won't be any hiccups either. We share a really good off-screen bond, which translates into amazing on-screen chemistry, and I hope it continues like that.”

Professionally, Sumbul Touqeer is starring opposite Mishkat Varma in the lead role of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Kavya portrays the main character in the drama, Kavya Bansal, while Mishkat plays Adhiraj Pradhan.

