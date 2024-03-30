Is Suniel Shetty hinting at KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read on to know more!

MUMBAI : Suniel Shetty judges the dancing reality show Dance Deewane along with Madhuri Dixit, which currently features a special episode dedicated to grandparents. Suniel Shetty is seen being asked by show host Bharti Singh how he has to appear little but elderly when he becomes Nana as no child can handle such a cool Nana.

Also read: Must Read! Suniel Shetty opens up on the loss of unity in the film industry in current times, “Everything’s become weak as there is no one to defend one another”

Suniel Shetty replied, “Yes next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana”. The actor's statement attracted a lot of attention, and many people are curious as to whether his daughter Athiya Shetty is expecting. In B Town, KL Rahul and Athiya have a very private life. They even had a private wedding at Suniel Shetty's estate in Lonavala, Mumbai.

Athiya Shetty has not been doing films or any work on OTT since her marriage with Kl Rahul and is not even seen making any public appearance and this only adds more fuel to the speculation of the actress being pregnant with her first child from cricketer husband KL Rahul.

Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot in January of last year, and they have already celebrated a year of blissful marriage. One of the best players on the Indian cricket team, KL Rahul, never fails to express his gratitude to his wife publicly for being his strongest pillar of support during good times and bad.

"That is one thing which has been constant throughout my career. I recently got married; her support has always been there. She is someone who pushes me to do better. We both have very different personalities, and she, without being cheesy does complete me in a lot of ways."

Also read: Dance Deewane: Aww! Suniel Shetty opens up about his equation with co-host Madhuri Dixit “I have always been in awe of her as an actor and human being”

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood life























