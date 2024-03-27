Sunil Pal lashes out at stand-up comedians like Munawar Faruqui and Bassi; says ‘Real talent is wasted’ - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI : Actor and comedian Sunil Pal has lashed out at the kind of stand-up comedy which is being practised these days. He has lashed out at the kind of content on Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show by calling derogatory words.

Sunil feels that the quality of stand-up is going down the drain. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sunil shared about how these days everything is about having more followers and the quality of content is not given any priority.

(Also Read: Munawar Faruqi, Bassi and others are not stand-up artists, cannot understand REAL COMEDY: Sunil Pal - EXCLUSIVE

He said, “There are so many artists, for that matter even Badshah had once stated that he buys views. These are the people who will laugh and clap at jokes which are not even funny but when it comes to us, they will question our humour. In all of this the real talent is getting wasted and exploited. Now the times are such that with OTT space and other mediums, the value system is demoralizing and even if we say that this is not right, people are not going to believe us as there are many people who are spreading this negativity.

When people say that they are performing for the youth, do you think that the youth is so dumb? They are literate and have the capacity to acknowledge good jokes and stand-up comedy rather than abusive language and making jokes on girlfriends and boyfriends. Why not do something which even motivates them and takes the country ahead? This is a very sad state.”

(Also Read: Sunil Pal joins 'Hum Paanch Phir Se'

What are your thoughts on Sunil Pal’s statement?