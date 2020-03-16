SUPER EXCITING! Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon hints at the UPCOMING TWIST and his new look in StarPlus' Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Currently, Dhara makes Shiva meet Raavi and they spend quality time together. Meanwhile, Kanta witnesses Raavi romancing with someone but as she fails to see Shiva’s face she gets suspicious that Raavi is having an affair.

On the other side, Prafulla feels that she is hallucinating as she sees someone like Shiva in her house. Shiva tries to hide and take various disguises but nothing works. Prafulla sees Shiva again and again in her house where Raavi is also there. Hence they decide to play a game of revenge with Prafulla as she wanted Shiva to die and Raavi to get over him. Shiva will scare Prafulla like a ghost where he is all set to seek his revenge.

Well, fans are loving the new looks of Kanwar aka Shiva in the show and have always applauded the actor for his heart touching acting. Now, Kanwar hints at the upcoming twist in the show as he has finally shaved the stuble, are you all excited for the new look, would this bring him in front of the family?

Check out the post:

we had seen that Shiva aka Kanwar has taken many avatars to meet the Pandya family. Likewise, This time the actor will scare the family members by becoming a ghost in the upcoming track.

