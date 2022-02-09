SUPER INTERESTING! Aryan and Yuvaan recreate their childhood picture by wearing the same dresses in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

Fahmaan's parents will be called to know what they think about Sumbul, while her father says she is really sweet, his mother bursts into a bomb saying they look like Brother Sister, you wouldn't want to miss out on Fahmaan's reaction to this.

 

SUPER INTERESTING! Aryan and Yuvaan recreate their childhood picture by wearing the same dresses in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters. 

In the upcoming Teachers' day special, we will see that Fahmaan's parents will be called to know what they think about Sumbul, while her father says she is really sweet, his mother bursts a bomb saying they look like Brother Sister, you wouldn't want to miss out on Fahmaan's reaction to this.

Well, we will see that Kanwar will come as Aamir Khan while Shiny will come as Sushmita Sen, looking at her performance, Aryan aka Fahmaan will give her a love letter that angers Imlie, what will happen now? Will Imlie and Aryan fight or the matter will get resolved? 

An adorable surprise is set to unfold with Aryan and Yuvaan to recreate their childhood pictures wearing their dresses. Check it out:

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 


 

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 16:01

