SUPER INTERESTING! Check out the FIRST LOOK of the Bedis from Colors' Swaran Ghar

MUMBAI: After the grand success of Udaariyaan, the power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are back with yet another path-breaking show with a fresh concept. Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, finally, the duo decided to drop the promo of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shashwat Tripathi and Sandeep Sharma JOIN the cast of Colors' Swaran Ghar

The ensemble of the show has stalwarts like Sangita Ghosh and Ronit Bose Roy, the story of Swaran and Kanwaljeet brings a never-heard concept to television. In the promo we see Swaran and Kanwaljeet playing board games with a hint of retro music in the background. While they have a discussion about their lives Kanwaljeet prompts about taking divorce while Swaran hesitates saying, 'How would we leave such a long relationship?' to which Kanwal replies that if a relationship has already been broken and there isn't any scope then they must leave it.

Now the exciting news is that the cast of Swaran Ghar finally unveiled their first look, both the boys and their parents are all set to shoot for the show, check out the pictures:

Indeed, the show is along the lines of Baghban with a similar vibe of three sons, but none of them was keen on taking up their parent's responsibility, while the parents are now firm on their decision to divorce such children and live peacefully without them. The concept is quite fresh on Television, it has already intrigued the viewers with its first promo. We can't wait to see what the show has to offer.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Chaudhary has been ROPED in Colors' Swaran Ghar

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar