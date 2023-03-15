Super! Katha agrees to go for dinner with Viaan; check out Netizens’ reactions to the scene

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. Katha Ankahee has been winning the hearts of the audience with its unique plot and fans love the show. Here’s how netizens reacted to Viaan’s happiness as Katha agrees to go to dinner with him.

Also read: Exclusive! Imlie and Katha Ankahee fame Jyoti Gauba gets candid as she talks about her experience working on two shows and more, check out

The show stars Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma in lead roles and has become quite popular in the little time it went on-air. The show is now focusing on Viaan’s feelings for Katha and the redemption arc of Viaan.

Both the stars are giving their best to the show and their performances are very raw and organic, something that is being appreciated by the fans.

Now on the show, we see that Katha and Viaan went to Lonavala for work and get to spend some time together. Viaan was already wracked with guilt after he learned that Katha had to go through that night with him for her son’s treatment.

Later, he is seen changing and seeking forgiveness and this redemption arc is highlighted in the show. Further, they have now returned to the city and Viaan does something very special for Neerja after finding she was colour blind.

Another scene that is catching the netizens’ eye is when Viaan and Katha talk on phone and she agrees to go out for a dinner with him since when they were in Lonavala, he felt like after several years, he actually talked to someone and wants a repeat of the same. Katha recalls Jeetu Bhai’s words and agrees for dinner.

This made Viaan very happy and the netizens too are very happy with the scene and praise the couple's chemistry. Check out their reactions:-

What are your views on the scene?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Whoa! Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets accused of sending an inappropriate message to Shamita, Katha is distressed

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar.