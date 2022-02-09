Super Star Singer Season 2: Exclusive! Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon and Anandji Virji Shah to grace the finale of the show

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become the number one reality show on television.

It’s a kids' reality show. Kids between the age group of 6 to 16 years showcase their singing talent. They are trained under skippers, who were contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show is judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show began with a blast and the talented singers shocked the audience and the judges with their performance.

Along with the judges, we have masters who train the children to sing.

Every week, new celebrities come and grace the show and interact with the contestants and the judges of the show.

The show has finally come to an end and the finale of the show will take place during the weekend.

As per sources, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon and Anandji Virji Shah will be gracing the show during the finale and will be cheering for the contestants of the show.

All the contestants are very talented on the show and it is difficult to pick a winner from a sea of talents like them.

The guests will be having some fun segments with the contestants, judges and the host of the show.

Well, the show was a huge success and it did very well in the TRP ratings it was one of the number one reality show on television.

