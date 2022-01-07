Super Star Singer Season 2: Kya Baat Hai! Veteran actress Hema Malini gives calls Mohammad Faiz the “Dream Boy” of the show

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become the number one reality show on television.

It’s a kids' reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

Every week new celebrities come and grace the show and this week veteran actors Dharmendra, Hema Malini will be gracing the show separately along with their daughter Esha Deol.

We came across a video where one can see Mohammad Faiz performing and singing for the veteran actress Hema Malini.

He sings her famous song “Dream Girl” for which she is known for and impresses her and his voice touches the heart.

Hema Malini after the episode calls him the “Dream Boy” of the show and tells him that he will be going way ahead in the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Mohammad Faiz is one of the most talented contestants in the show, and he is seen as the potential finalist and the winner of the show.

The upcoming episode is an entertaining episode and the songs the contestants sing will touch your heart.

