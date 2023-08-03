Super! The Bhagya Lakshmi fam meets This special person in Malishka aka Maera Mishra’s life, find out who

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. The country just celebrated Holi and this was Maera Mishra’s first Holi with beau Dr. Rajul Yadav.

Holi is one of the most favorite festivals in India and the true meaning is to be coloured in the light of positivity after you let go of the negativity in the Holika fire. Another symbolism of Holi is that of Love.

The country celebrated the occasion with great enthuse and our TV celebs had the most fantastic time. Maera Mishra was amongst the celebs who enjoyed Holi to the fullest and now, this year seemed extra special for the actress, given that it was her first Holi with beau Dr. Rajul Singh Yadav.

She recently revealed in an interview with another portal that she is dating the Delhi based Doctor and how they got connected.

Rajul was seen with Maera at the Holi celebrations yesterday and he got to meet some of the amazing people from team Bhagya Lakshmi. Amongst them were Aditi Shetty, Smita Bansal and others and they had a gala time together.

Check out the post here:

She seems happy in her new relationship and the two looked moonstruck with each other.

She shared this pictures captioning, “To Our First Holi Together ”

