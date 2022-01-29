Superb! Ankita Lokhande massively trolled for over sharing her wedding pics, the actress gives a befitting reply

MUMBAI: Ever since she got married in December, actor Ankita Lokhande has been at the receiving end of some trolling on social media. A section of people has been criticising her for 'oversharing' things about her wedding on social media. In a recent interaction, the actor responded to such trolls and called them 'jealous and negative' people.

Speaking to The Indian Express recently, Ankita reacted to the criticism that came her way. “Meri shaadi hai, main nahi dalungi toh kaun daalega (It was my wedding if I don’t post, who will?),” she said. She added that a few people "are just jealous and negative and can never be happy for others".

The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor also opened up about adjusting to her new married life. Talking about her equation with her husband Vicky, she said, "We have been friends for a very long time. We just got married and are still getting into our ‘husband and wife’ roles. I think it will take time for us to understand how well this car drives ahead.”

Ankita will soon be back on screen in Pavitra Rishta 2. She reprises her role as Archana from the original show in this Zee5 web series.

Credit: Hindustan Times/The Indian Express