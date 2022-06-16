Superb! Arshi Khan to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

MUMBAI:Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the popular dance reality shows on television. Of late, there have been reports that the makers are coming up with the new season. It is being said that the makers have been approaching celebrities for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

From Erica Fernandes and Tejasswi Prakash to Adaa Khan and Mohsin Khan, several celebrities' names are doing the rounds regarding their participation.

Now, a portal states that Arshi Khan is reportedly one of the confirmed contestants in upcoming dance reality TV show.

A source close to the actress told the portal, “Actress Arshi Khan has been a confirmed contestant on upcoming dance reality TV show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress has also signed a contract with the makers. Arshi has also charged a huge amount for doing the show.”

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

Arshi was earlier supposed to participate in a reality show to find her groom for herself on a show titled, Ayenge Tere Sajna. But it didn’t work out. She said, “I'm happy that finally the Swayamvar show is happening. I'm also happy that one of the best Bollywood singers will be finding his bride on it. I will wait for next year. I'm not in a hurry to be in a relationship or to get married. My team was in talks with the makers but I couldn't manage to find time.”

Arshi rose to fame after featuring in Salman Khan’s reality TV show Bigg Boss. She has acted in television fiction shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan and Vish.

On the other hand, Ishq Subhan Allah actor Adnan Khan has suposedly been offered the show and is in talks with the makers. Apparently, if everything falls into place, he might be a part of the show. Another report mentioned that Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani has been approached for the show.

Also read Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Vaishnavi Mcdonald to reenter the show

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI