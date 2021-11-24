Superb! Mouni Roy praises Madhuri Dixit for her new dance video

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit recently posted a reel on her social media account, where the actress was seen dancing on the song ‘Me Too’ from Meghan Trainor’s album Thank You. She was seen grooving to the song beautifully on the hit song. Madhuri captioned it, ‘If I was you #reelsinstagram #trendingreels'.

Fans went ga-ga over her dance video. The one who got our attention was Mouni Roy. She quickly reacted to the reel with emojis.

In the video, the actress wore denim jeans and a jacket paired with a light pink top.

We all know that Madhuri and Mouni both like to dance and are passionate about dancing. Mouni also appeared as a special guest on Madhuri’s show Dance Deewane 3. The two were seen dancing to popular songs on the sets of the show. They even created a reel for a video-sharing platform, dancing to the hit song ‘Maye Ni Maye’ from the film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

The actress was also seen judging Dance Deewane along with Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan.

Madhuri recently celebrated her 22nd marriage anniversary with her husband Shriram Nene. She took to social media where she shared some of their unseen pictures. She captioned it, 'Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you to ys Ram'.

