Superb! Nakuul Mehta resumes shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Nakuul Mehta recently underwent surgery to get his appendix removed. The actor has now resumed shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Nakuul Mehta

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta recently underwent surgery to get his appendix removed. The actor has now resumed shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. As per the script, the team would be shooting for the post leap sequence from today. He has impressed big time with his performance as Ram Kapoor.

Nakuul may not run or bend in some scenes for a few days as that's the main precaution you have to take after getting operated for appendicitis. Nakuul had such a surgery last week at Mumbai's Sujay Hospital in Juhu. Nakuul was discharged after a two-day stay at Sujay.

The show has undergone a leap and is at a very important phase as far as its storyline is concerned; Nakuul with his show's leading lady Disha Parmar
will take the story ahead. No prizes for guessing that the entire cast and crew present on the set today will be joyous to see Nakuul back.

Nakuul had put out a statement after his surgery, captioning it as, "To everyone who reached out.. Like Forrest Gump would say.. ’My Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates you never know what you’re gonna get..’ We went from celebration to hospitalisation in a span of 24 hours. The first thing which hit me was..damn, filming is going to be affected but then again can anyone plan life, I’m overwhelmed with all the messages, calls and tweets. It may take me a few days to get to them whilst I regain my strength and pressing need for good coffee.. However, the good news is that we only lost our appendix & hopefully not our sense of humour!"

Nakuul is best known for his breakthrough performance of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. He has received immense praises and acclaim for his roles.

He has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. In addition to acting, he also hosted the 6th Season of India's Got Talent.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry. 

