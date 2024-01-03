Surbhi Chandna chooses Tuxedo Night instead of traditional sangeet post wedding

MUMBAI: Well known Television actors Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are soon to be man and wife. The duo have decided to do things a little differently. They have ditched the traditional post wedding sangeet and instead chosen to have a Tuxedo Night. Surbhi’s bold choice has now been talked about for breaking away from age-old traditions and costumes.

Also Read-Surbhi Chandna spotted at the airport departing for her wedding; Says ‘Jaldi kro mera dulha wait kar raha hai’

As per the invitation, there won’t be a sangeet function but there will be ceremonies like “Glamour Glitz & Romance, it’s time for Tuxedo Dance.”The dance will happen on 2nd March where the dress code will be Neat Tuxedos & Elegant Gowns!

Karan and Surbhi have already landed in Jaipur where they are prepping for their upcoming wedding which will take place today.

Surbhi Chandna has been part of many shows like Ishqbaaaz, Sherdil Shergill, Naagin, Qubool Hai among others. Surbhi’s decision to not have the traditional sangeet exemplifies the choice of individuals to celebrate their love in a unique and personal way!

Also Read-#SuKarDaVyah: Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma’s detailed WEDDING ITINERARY is winning hearts all over the internet; netizens call her the most ‘CHILLED BRIDE’

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-IndiaForums 

