Surbhi Chandna opens up about how her husband Karan Sharma played 'Hard-to-get' in their first meeting

MUMBAI: Actress Surbhi Chandna, from Ishqbaaaz, recently got married to her beau of thirteen years. Chandna and Karan Sharma tied the knot in a lavish ceremony held in Jaipur. The couple's close family and business associates attended numerous wedding rites throughout the two days of festivities.

Surbhi and Karan revealed a lot of information about their relationship, first date, post-marriage adjustments, and other topics in their first interview with the popular news portal after being married.

For the first time after their wedding, newlyweds Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. When asked about their very first meeting with each other Karan revealed that he returned from London for a short break in Mumbai. His birthday was approaching and his mother threw him a surprise birthday party. Surbhi's family had shifted to the building and her mother became friends with Karan's mother. His mother invited Mrs Chandna for her son's birthday and also asked her to get Surbhi along for the party.

While getting candid about their first impression of each other, Karan and Surbhi both mentioned that Karan noticed the Ishqbaaz actress at the party but tried to play smart and didn't approach her as he wanted to play 'hard-to-get', that’s what the actress recalls.

According to the actor of Qubool Hai, who offered her version of events, she thought Karan was quite respectable and well-behaved and was even a little relieved when he texted her the next day. She said she worked in an office and was pursuing an MBA. Surbhi accepted Karan's invitation to hang together when he asked her. She also added coming out of a relationship a few months before meeting Karan.

After Karan arrived back in London a few days later, they began video chatting. Soon after, they began to realize their love for one another and became affected by seeing each other hanging around with other people. The two formally began dating after Karan came back to Mumbai.

